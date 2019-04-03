|
|
Judith A. Sullivan
York - Judith A. Sullivan,72, entered into rest on Saturday March 30, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury.
She was born October 18, 1946 in York. The daughter of the late Paul and Janet (Shaffer) Gebensleben.
She enjoyed retirement after working as a cake decorator for Dawn Foods.
A visitation will be 10-11 am Thursday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York. A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Amanda K. Sullivan of Philadelphia and Alexis M. Klemme of York, a granddaughter, Kora S. Klemme of York, also nicknamed "Poppy" by Judy, and a brother Frederick Gebensleben of Red Lion.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or flowers may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran, 200 Luther Rd., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 for residents to appreciate in Judy's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019