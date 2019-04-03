Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Sullivan


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith A. Sullivan Obituary
Judith A. Sullivan

York - Judith A. Sullivan,72, entered into rest on Saturday March 30, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury.

She was born October 18, 1946 in York. The daughter of the late Paul and Janet (Shaffer) Gebensleben.

She enjoyed retirement after working as a cake decorator for Dawn Foods.

A visitation will be 10-11 am Thursday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York. A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Amanda K. Sullivan of Philadelphia and Alexis M. Klemme of York, a granddaughter, Kora S. Klemme of York, also nicknamed "Poppy" by Judy, and a brother Frederick Gebensleben of Red Lion.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or flowers may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran, 200 Luther Rd., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 for residents to appreciate in Judy's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now