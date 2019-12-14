|
Judith Ann Kuentzler
Goodyear, AZ - Judith Ann Kuentzler, age 72 of Goodyear, AZ died December 9, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was born October 16, 1947 in York, PA to Harold and Madeline (Bryer) Crumling. She graduated from West York High School and received a degree in accounting from ITE. Judy is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Elwood C. Kuentzler; daughters, Melissa Fry and Christine Brooks; sisters, Patricia Detwiler and Linda Sullivan; brothers, James, Robert, and Kenneth Crumling; and six grandchildren. She now joins her beloved son, Shawn in heaven with our Lord and Savior. A memorial service will be held at a date and time yet to be determined in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The family suggests that donations be made to the National MS Society.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com
