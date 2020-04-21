|
Judith E. Champness
Wilmington, NC - Judith E. Champness, 80, of Wilmington, NC passed away on April 20, 2020 at Davis Healthcare. Mrs. Champness was born 1939 in Baltimore, MD to the late Terry and Bertha Harrison.
Judith was a homemaker and loved caring for her family. She enjoyed playing golf, painting and interior decorating.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Champness was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Queen; two grandchildren, Monica Cox and Kenny Klingmeyer, a sister, Carol Vockroth, and a brother Terry N. Harrison.
Judith is survived by her husband, Gerald Champness; two daughters, Carol Klingmeyer of Savannah, GA, and Cindy Cox of Wilmington, NC, two grandchildren, Kevin Klingmeyer (Dorothy) of Flanders, NJ, and Brian Cox of Chatsworth, CA, two great-grandchildren, Kenna Klingmeyer and Lowan Klingmeyer of Flanders, NJ, and various nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association: LBDA 912 Killian Hill Rd, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020