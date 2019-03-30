|
Judith H. (Miller) Markle
Lock Haven - Judith H. (Miller) Markle, 71, of Lock Haven passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Williamsport Home.
She was born March 18, 1948 in Lock Haven a daughter of the late William "Boots" and Miriam (Kitchen) Miller.
Judith was married to Randy L. Markle. They celebrated 28 years of marriage together.
She and her husband owned and operated Susquehanna River Log Homes. Judith worked as an insurance agent for Brigandi Gleghorn & Associates.
She was a member of Blanchard Church of Christ.
She was a member of the National Association of Insurance Women and was past president of the York Pennsylvania Chapter and the Lock Haven Jaycees. Judith was active in the March of Dimes and was a past executive director. She enjoyed yoga, gardening, biking, plants and eating healthy.
Judith enjoyed spending time with her family at Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Surviving are her loving husband, one son Jason (Terry) Markle of Mill Hall and a daughter Sandee Myers of Lock Haven. Four grandchildren Cody, Shaylyn, Kylee and Karter and also two great grandchildren Chael and Tatum.
Also surviving are a brother Ronald (Linda) Miller of Beech Creek.
Judith was preceded in death by a daughter Kathleen Ann Guerriero and a sister Sharon McKivison.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Helt Funeral Chapel, 232 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall with Pastor Russell Muldovan officiating.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Williamsport Home for their generous compassion and acts of kindness shown to Judith.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309.
Online condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019