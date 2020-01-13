Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of York
225 East Market Street
York, PA
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church of York in the Christine Thomas Hall
225 East Market Street
York, PA
Judith "Judy" Heaps


1943 - 2020
Judith "Judy" Heaps Obituary
Judith "Judy" Heaps

Red Lion - A service honoring the life of Judith "Judy" Warren Heaps, age 77, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA. A time of visitation and a luncheon in the Christine Thomas Hall at the church will follow the service. A private interment will take place in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to either the "Barbara Elaine Heaps Memorial Scholarship Fund" at Dallastown High School, 700 New School Lane, Dallastown, PA, 17313 or to First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18, 2020
