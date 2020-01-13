|
Judith "Judy" Heaps
Red Lion - A service honoring the life of Judith "Judy" Warren Heaps, age 77, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA. A time of visitation and a luncheon in the Christine Thomas Hall at the church will follow the service. A private interment will take place in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to either the "Barbara Elaine Heaps Memorial Scholarship Fund" at Dallastown High School, 700 New School Lane, Dallastown, PA, 17313 or to First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18, 2020