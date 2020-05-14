|
|
Judith Mae Eveler
Red Lion - Judith Mae Eveler, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born on April 28, 1947 in York County, she was a daughter of the deceased Luther and Freda (Smith) Eveler. Judith graduated from Red Lion High School. She worked most of her life in the Red Lion furniture factories and retired from D&K Supplies.
Judith is survived by two brothers, Nevin Eveler and wife, Janice of Felton and Tim Eveler of Felton; two sisters, Robin Eveler of Red Lion and Janie Stermer and companion Joe of Windsor; three nephews, James Eveler and wife Wanda, Todd Eveler and wife, Cathy and Wyatt Livingston; great nephew Jacob, Zachary, Jayce and Noah and great niece McKennah.
Judith loved flowers, country music and going to yard sales. She enjoyed reading the books she acquired at yard sales, attending church picnics and family reunions. As a young girl, she attended St. James Lutheran Evangelical Church and was a singer in the choir.
The family would like to thank the nurses at York Hospital for their kindness and dedication to taking care of Judith during a difficult time.
All services will be private. Burial is at Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020