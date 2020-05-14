Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Zion United Methodist Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Eveler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Mae Eveler


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Mae Eveler Obituary
Judith Mae Eveler

Red Lion - Judith Mae Eveler, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born on April 28, 1947 in York County, she was a daughter of the deceased Luther and Freda (Smith) Eveler. Judith graduated from Red Lion High School. She worked most of her life in the Red Lion furniture factories and retired from D&K Supplies.

Judith is survived by two brothers, Nevin Eveler and wife, Janice of Felton and Tim Eveler of Felton; two sisters, Robin Eveler of Red Lion and Janie Stermer and companion Joe of Windsor; three nephews, James Eveler and wife Wanda, Todd Eveler and wife, Cathy and Wyatt Livingston; great nephew Jacob, Zachary, Jayce and Noah and great niece McKennah.

Judith loved flowers, country music and going to yard sales. She enjoyed reading the books she acquired at yard sales, attending church picnics and family reunions. As a young girl, she attended St. James Lutheran Evangelical Church and was a singer in the choir.

The family would like to thank the nurses at York Hospital for their kindness and dedication to taking care of Judith during a difficult time.

All services will be private. Burial is at Zion United Methodist Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -