Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
York Bible Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
York Bible Church
890 Taxville Road
York, PA
1945 - 2019
York - Judith Rachel (Sanderson) Musaeus, 74, passed away at Manor Care North Nursing Home on Friday, September 13th, 2019. Born in York on June 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. Sanderson and the late Annie G. (Doyle) Sanderson.

She was a member of the York Bible Church. She graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1963 and also received a diploma from Zion Bible College in 1966. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She also sang with the York Symphony Orchestra. She worked as a home health care provider for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Christina M. Hovis and husband, Richard, and granddaughters, Grace and Rachel Hovis, of Newton, NC; and Rebecca A. Burriesci and granddaughter, Ava Burriesci of Southampton, NY.

She is also survived by four sisters and three brothers. Barbara Hoffman (and her late husband, Tom), of Gardner's, PA; sister-in-law, Pat Sanderson, of Manchester, PA; Nancy Snow and husband, Don, of York; Daryl Jesse Sanderson and wife, Jane, of York; Tom Sanderson and wife, Jennifer, of Fair Oaks, CA; Joann Garber and husband, Luther "Buck," of York; Lonny Sanderson and wife, Sherrie, of York; and Sharon Plank and husband, Merv, of Cropwell, AL.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, George Robert "Bob" Sanderson of Manchester, PA.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7pm at York Bible Church, 890 Taxville Road, York, PA. Visitation with the family will be from 6pm to 7pm. The Rev. Dr. Dave Sutter will be officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff of Manor Care North and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
