|
|
Judith Warren Heaps
Red Lion - Judith "Judy" Warren Heaps, age 76, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, as a result of an accidental fall at her home in Red Lion, Pennsylvania. She was born on April 21, 1943 in Greencastle, Indiana.
Judy was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Elaine Heaps, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 1996.
Judy was the daughter of the late Genevieve Walts Warren and Gerald Warren. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Kenneth P. Heaps, of Red Lion, PA; her son, John A. Heaps, of Wrightsville, PA; her granddaughters, Kira Elaine Heaps and Alisa Marie Heaps; and her sister, Joyce Warren Weller (husband Philip Baxter Weller) of New Bern, North Carolina. Judy is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert J. Stewart, Esq., of York, PA, her sister-in-law, Eileen Heaps, of Palmyra, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy spent most of her childhood in Indiana and New Orleans while her father taught at DePauw and Tulane Universities. She obtained her high school diploma from the Taipei American School in Taiwan, when her father was in the Foreign Service. Judy received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from DePauw University and her Masters in Social Work from Bryn Mawr College.
Judy met Ken while they were working at the Philadelphia Jewish Community Summer Camp near Collegeville, PA and they were married on August 29, 1964 in Wallingford, PA.
While Ken was completing his medical internship and residency, Judy worked as a Psychiatric Social Worker at the Children's Home of York and at the Columbus Child Guidance Center in Columbus, OH. In addition to devoting herself to raising Barb and John, Judy spent her life serving others through community volunteer roles as the President of York Junior League, Chairperson of the Children's Home of York Board of Directors, a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), and as a deacon, elder and member of the Pastor Nominating Committee at First Presbyterian Church of York. Her legacy is the impact she had on the lives she touched.
Judy was an avid Bridge player and she loved to travel, having circumnavigated the world twice in her lifetime. As well, she enjoyed gardening and sharing her beautiful iris plants with others.
A service honoring Judy's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA. The service will be followed, immediately, by a time of visitation and a luncheon in the Christine Thomas Hall at the church. Officiating will be her co-pastors, The Rev. Allison J. Beaulieu and The Rev. C. Kyle Gott and her former pastor, The Rev. Dr. John T. Galloway, Jr. A private interment will take place in the Memorial Garden of First Presbyterian Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Judy's name be made to either the "Barbara Elaine Heaps Memorial Scholarship Fund" at Dallastown High School, 700 New School Lane, Dallastown, PA, 17313 or to First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020