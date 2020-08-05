1/1
Judy A. Shank
1954 - 2020
Judy A. Shank

Wellsville - Judy A. (Latchaw) Shank, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at UPMC-Harrisburg. She was the wife of Fred H. Shank to whom she was married for 48 years on April 14th.

A viewing will be held from 3-5:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. Attendees will be required to follow the current PA Dept. of Health mandate of 25 people inside the Funeral Chapel at a time.

Born January 11, 1954 in York a daughter of Gloria V. (Small) Latchaw of Dover and the late Charles D. Latchaw, Sr., she was a 1972 graduate of Northern High School and earned her RN Degree from HAAC. Mrs. Shank retired from Normandie Ridge and had also worked at other area nursing homes. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of God and enjoyed working in her flower garden, tending to her fish ponds and going camping with her family.

In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Shank is survived by three sons, Stuart D. Shank and wife Melissa of Spring Grove, Jason A. Shank and wife Tracey of Dover and Clifton D. Shank of York; six grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Damian, Jayden, Cooper and Levi; two great grandchildren, Austin and Liam; and three brothers, Ronald E. Latchaw and wife Karen of Manchester, Michael D. Latchaw and wife Sue of Dover and Charles D. Latchaw, Jr. and wife Billie Jo of Dover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
