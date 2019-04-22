|
Judy Ann Eppley
Mt. Holly Springs - Judy Ann Eppley, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in UPMC Pinnacle - Harrisburg. Born Jan. 5, 1941 to the late Eugene H. and Edna L. Hafer Clancy, she was the widow of Ronald G. Eppley who passed away June 30, 2014.
Judy was a member of the South Mt. American Legion #674 and the Mt. Holly Springs VFW #7343. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family and playing bingo.
Surviving are her siblings, Karen J. Palmer of Mt. Holly Springs and Patrick E. Clancy(Sherry) of Dover; sister-in-law, Cindy Clancy of York ;and step children, Robert Eppley (Sophia) of York and Jennifer Johnson(Tony) of Georgia. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, 5 step grandchildren and a step great grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert H. Clancy.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Rd., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Daniel Murray officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:30 AM until the service.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019