Services
Hollinger Funeral Home
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065
(717) 486-3433
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Holly Springs Church of God
602 McLand Rd.
Mt. Holly Springs, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Holly Springs Church of God
602 McLand Rd.
Mt. Holly Springs, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Eppley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Eppley


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Ann Eppley Obituary
Judy Ann Eppley

Mt. Holly Springs - Judy Ann Eppley, 78, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in UPMC Pinnacle - Harrisburg. Born Jan. 5, 1941 to the late Eugene H. and Edna L. Hafer Clancy, she was the widow of Ronald G. Eppley who passed away June 30, 2014.

Judy was a member of the South Mt. American Legion #674 and the Mt. Holly Springs VFW #7343. She enjoyed socializing with friends and family and playing bingo.

Surviving are her siblings, Karen J. Palmer of Mt. Holly Springs and Patrick E. Clancy(Sherry) of Dover; sister-in-law, Cindy Clancy of York ;and step children, Robert Eppley (Sophia) of York and Jennifer Johnson(Tony) of Georgia. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, 5 step grandchildren and a step great grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert H. Clancy.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Rd., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Daniel Murray officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:30 AM until the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now