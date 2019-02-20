Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Krout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Krout


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Ann Krout Obituary
Judy Ann Krout

Red Lion - Judy Ann Krout, 77, of Red Lion, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the York Hospital.

Judy was born in Wrightsville RD1, on February 5, 1942.

She was a daughter of the late Warren H. and Doris R. (Ruby) Leighty.

The service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

She was preceded in death by two daughters.

She is survived by 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.

3 brothers; Dennis Leighty, Lamar Leighty, and Gary Leighty.

2 sisters; Sandra Bowles and Sharon Godfrey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.