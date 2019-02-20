|
|
Judy Ann Krout
Red Lion - Judy Ann Krout, 77, of Red Lion, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the York Hospital.
Judy was born in Wrightsville RD1, on February 5, 1942.
She was a daughter of the late Warren H. and Doris R. (Ruby) Leighty.
The service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
She was preceded in death by two daughters.
She is survived by 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
3 brothers; Dennis Leighty, Lamar Leighty, and Gary Leighty.
2 sisters; Sandra Bowles and Sharon Godfrey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019