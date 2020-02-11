|
Judy Ann Lynch
Judy Ann Lynch nee Flinchbaugh passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 77.
Judy is survived by her son, Elijah C Lynch, of Portland, OR, and her sister, Joyce Hibshman nee Flinchbaugh of Lancaster, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Troiano Lynch; her son, Scott P Lynch, her mother, Mildred I Plymire nee Strausbaugh; her father, Lester "Bud" Flinchbaugh; and her stepfather, Robert C Plymire.
Judy was born on July 26, 1942 in York, PA. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1960 and Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She married Anthony in 1967.Judy was an RN for 45 years, working in emergency medicine, pediatrics, elder care, the Department of the Interior, and NIST. She loved otters, newborn babies, puppies, and anything purple.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clearwater Aquarium (https://www.seewinter.com/) in Judy's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020