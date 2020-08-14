1/1
Judy Arlene Ruppert
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Arlene Ruppert

Dover - Judy Arlene Ruppert, 71, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home.

Judy was born February 15, 1949 in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Reuben and Ruth (Graybill) Ruppert.

She graduated from Northeastern High School, Taylor University in Upland, IN, Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, and Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster. She was employed in the educational field as a Physical Education Teacher at the Christian School of York, High School Athletic Coach with Eastern Junior and Senior High School, and volleyball and basketball coach with York Vo-Tech. She was also employed by Standard Register in York and then as a caseworker for Bell Socialization services in York. She served as a UFMCC denominational lay leader, Deacon, board member, and worship leader in church. She was also a district board member for the UFMCC and a church youth worker. She volunteered in the women's shelter and as a literacy tutor.

She is survived by her sisters, Jolene Liek of Dover, Debra Heikes of East Berlin, and Deanna Winterling of Lancaster, and her brothers, Jerry Ruppert of Exton and James Ruppert of Camden, SC.

A celebration of life service for Judy will begin at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Judy's service will be webcast at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1606731. Burial will be private. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Eva O'Diam from Dover United Church of Christ.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association or Hospice & Community Care.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.

To share memories of Judy please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved