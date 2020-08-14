Judy Arlene Ruppert
Dover - Judy Arlene Ruppert, 71, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home.
Judy was born February 15, 1949 in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Reuben and Ruth (Graybill) Ruppert.
She graduated from Northeastern High School, Taylor University in Upland, IN, Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, and Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster. She was employed in the educational field as a Physical Education Teacher at the Christian School of York, High School Athletic Coach with Eastern Junior and Senior High School, and volleyball and basketball coach with York Vo-Tech. She was also employed by Standard Register in York and then as a caseworker for Bell Socialization services in York. She served as a UFMCC denominational lay leader, Deacon, board member, and worship leader in church. She was also a district board member for the UFMCC and a church youth worker. She volunteered in the women's shelter and as a literacy tutor.
She is survived by her sisters, Jolene Liek of Dover, Debra Heikes of East Berlin, and Deanna Winterling of Lancaster, and her brothers, Jerry Ruppert of Exton and James Ruppert of Camden, SC.
A celebration of life service for Judy will begin at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Judy's service will be webcast at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1606731
. Burial will be private. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Eva O'Diam from Dover United Church of Christ.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice & Community Care.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed.
To share memories of Judy please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
.