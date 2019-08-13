|
|
Judy K. Ball
DOVER - Judy K. Ball, 74, left this earthly existence Friday, August 2, 2019 to be with God. Judy was born March 18, 1945 in York, the daughter of the late Calvin and F. Justine (McCarney) Wilbourne, and was the mother of Denise L. (Kent-Andy) Anderson of York, Jennifer M. (Mark) Levinson of Louisville, CO and Rhonda S. Leirmo of Denver, CO. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Drew, Marley and Brock Anderson, Nolan and Malena Levinson, and Jacob Leirmo. She is survived by her brother, Calvin L. (Martha) Wilbourne of Cortez, CO.
Judy was a graduate of Central York High School Class of 1963, a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester and a retiree of York Hospital where she worked joyfully for over 30 years. She was a Registered Nurse who wouldn't have chosen any other profession.
In her retirement she enjoyed nature and could be found gardening, spending time with grandchildren and friends, reading and attending book clubs, watching a good movie, enjoying her church family, volunteering, attending the sporting events of her grandchildren, and traveling with friends and family to explore all the beauty this world offers.
Judy was a person who worked quietly, gratefully and tirelessly behind the scenes to lighten the load of anyone in need. She rejoiced in what was good and right and held fast to her faith and convictions throughout her life. Judy understood there is good and purpose to every season in life. She gladly offered her time and talents to support others and help them see the good in each and every day.
We thank God for the wonderful people put into her life and the special friendships that spanned decades. The love and support have been amazing and a great comfort to us throughout the years. May her memory be a blessing to each and every one.
The family would like to thank Dr. Amy DeZern and her team at Johns Hopkins for establishing a treatment plan that afforded Judy additional time to check a few more items off her bucket list. Many thanks go to Dr. L. Eamonn Boyle at Cancer Care of York for his personal attention and care as well as the nursing staff who found ways to make her treatments and visits comfortable and life-sustaining.
After a private graveside service, the family will welcome friends to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 to begin at 1:00 PM. A visitation will be held from Noon to 1:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Cancer Patient Help Fund, York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA. 17401.
To share memories of Judy please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019