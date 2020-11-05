1/1
Judy Meckley
Judy Meckley

York - Judy Meckley, 76, of York, died on October 20, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Samuel E. Bobbitt and the late Ornan Meckley. Born in York on June 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Lorna L. (Gentzler) Hock.

Judy was a nursing assistant in the health care field and also worked at Walmart. Judy loved holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed sharing gifts with her family. Judy also enjoyed collecting angels and elephants. Now she has become one of our angels.

She is survived by her daughter Becky Little and her husband Terry of Placentia, CA; two step daughters Deb Gilreath and her husband John, and Dawn Schrom, three grandchildren, four step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; two brothers John and Rick Hock; and her sister, Barb Ziegler. Family was very important to her.

She also left behind her dog Ginger and cat Jazz.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
