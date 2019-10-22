|
|
Judy R. Huber
YORK - Judy R. (Neiman) Huber, 80, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at UPMC-Pinnacle Hospital, surrounded by her loving son and his wife.
A Celebration of Life Tribute will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 8, 1939 in Jacobus, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Jane (Crone) Neiman.
She was employed at the Red Lion Country Club for 10 years where she worked as a chef and also spent 10 years working at the Yorktowne Hotel as a waitress.
Judy loved fishing, boating, camping and enjoyed good food and cocktails.
Mrs. Huber is survived by her sons, David G. Huber, Sr and his wife, Tina of Gettysburg and Ronald Bierly and his wife, Darlene of Wrightsville; one granddaughter, Candace M. Huber and her fiancé, Tara Dick of Gettysburg and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Neiman; sister, Mercedes Hare; a son, Michael E. Huber and a grandson, David G. Huber, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019