Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Riley Obituary
Judy Riley

York - Judy A. (Harding) Riley, age 70, passed away at the Brethren Home in New Oxford on April 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of Charles W. Riley; together they shared over 50 years of marriage.

Judy was born in York and was the daughter of the late Carl S. and Norma Jean (Bentz) Harding. She graduated from Red Lion High School class of 1968 and also attended Thompson Business College. She worked as a secretary for Greens Dairy for many years prior to retiring. She was also a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York, Bair Station Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, Thomasville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and Nashville Volunteer Fire Co. and served as President of the York County Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary Assoc. in 2009.

In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her sons Charles E. Riley and wife Bobbie and Robert C. Riley and her grandson Charles E. Riley Jr. She was predeceased by her brother Larry Harding.

A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Sara Gausmann officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Salem Union Cemetery in Jacobus. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9-10 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now