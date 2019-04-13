Judy Riley



York - Judy A. (Harding) Riley, age 70, passed away at the Brethren Home in New Oxford on April 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of Charles W. Riley; together they shared over 50 years of marriage.



Judy was born in York and was the daughter of the late Carl S. and Norma Jean (Bentz) Harding. She graduated from Red Lion High School class of 1968 and also attended Thompson Business College. She worked as a secretary for Greens Dairy for many years prior to retiring. She was also a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York, Bair Station Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, Thomasville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and Nashville Volunteer Fire Co. and served as President of the York County Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary Assoc. in 2009.



In addition to her husband Charles, she is survived by her sons Charles E. Riley and wife Bobbie and Robert C. Riley and her grandson Charles E. Riley Jr. She was predeceased by her brother Larry Harding.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Sara Gausmann officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Salem Union Cemetery in Jacobus. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9-10 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.



