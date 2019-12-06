|
|
Judy (Flowers) Tusing
West York - Judy A (Flowers) Tusing 65 of York has died Tuesday Dec 3, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the companion of Thomas M Dunn Sr of 42 years. Judy was born on April 21, 1954, she was the daughter of late Franklin H.W. and Lois J (Myers) Flowers. Judy leaves behind three sons Gerald H Tusing III, Thomas M Dunn Jr and wife Tammy and Scott A Dunn and companion Janean, four grandchildren Tea, Alycia, Derek and Jazmine and a brother Randy Flowers. Judy was precesed in death of two brothers Franklin HW Flowers Jr (Joe) and Michael Flowers. John W Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arraignment. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Dec. 13 at 6pm at West York Fire Dept.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019