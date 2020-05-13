|
Julee R. Shellenberger
Dover - Julee Racquel (Bailey) Shellenberger, 47, entered into rest on May 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Rodney Shellenberger. Born on March 8, 1973 in York, she was the daughter of Mary (Waldon) and Douglas Bailey. She was a graduate of York Votech.
In addition to her husband and parents, Julee leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Rachel Shellenberger, Stephanie Kriskie and Erika Kriskie; sons, Alexander Kriskie and Michael Shellenberger; a granddaughter, Sage Kriskie; a brother, Douglas Bailey, Jr; grandparents, Opal and Charlie Hoover; aunts and uncles, Jeanneen and Mark Liberatore, Sandra and Bob Gongaware, Terry and Linda Bailey, Dale and Deb Bailey, Arnold and Sissy Lester, Nadine Langeheine, Theresa Klinedinst, George Waldon, Duck Waldon,Benny Waldon, Frank Waldon and Bill Waldon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020