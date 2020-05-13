Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Julee Shellenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julee R. Shellenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julee R. Shellenberger Obituary
Julee R. Shellenberger

Dover - Julee Racquel (Bailey) Shellenberger, 47, entered into rest on May 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Rodney Shellenberger. Born on March 8, 1973 in York, she was the daughter of Mary (Waldon) and Douglas Bailey. She was a graduate of York Votech.

In addition to her husband and parents, Julee leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Rachel Shellenberger, Stephanie Kriskie and Erika Kriskie; sons, Alexander Kriskie and Michael Shellenberger; a granddaughter, Sage Kriskie; a brother, Douglas Bailey, Jr; grandparents, Opal and Charlie Hoover; aunts and uncles, Jeanneen and Mark Liberatore, Sandra and Bob Gongaware, Terry and Linda Bailey, Dale and Deb Bailey, Arnold and Sissy Lester, Nadine Langeheine, Theresa Klinedinst, George Waldon, Duck Waldon,Benny Waldon, Frank Waldon and Bill Waldon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -