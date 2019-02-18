|
Julia A. "Jan" Simms
York - Julia A. "Jan" Simms, 64, of York, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the York Hospital. She was the lifetime companion of 48 years of George M. Roundtree who survives.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Jankins Simms. A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1972, Jan was employed for the past 21 years as a machine operator at Flinchbaugh's Engineering, Inc., Hallam.
She will be remembered as the "Rock" of her family whom she loved dearly.
In addition to George, she is survived by two sons, Tyrone S. wife of Tara Simms; Michael A. Simms; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; brothers, Charles Simms; Kevin Simms; Keith Simms; sisters, Pam Simms and Michelle wife of Darryl Grimms. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Craig and Stevie Simms.
Homegoing services will be held at the Columbia U.M. Church, 510 Walnut St. Columbia PA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Adrian Boxley, officiating. Burial will follow in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Jan's memory to the MAGIC Foundation, ( for support, research and treatment of Optic Nerve Hypoplasia/ Septic Optic Dysplasia) at www.magicfoundation.org/give.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019