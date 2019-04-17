|
Julia A Trimmer Knaub
North York - York - Julia A. Trimmer, (Knaub), was born September 13,1954, she passed away on Friday April 12,2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Eugene L. Knaub II.
Judy was born in York and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Trimmer and Shirley and Richard Emswiler of Florida.
She will forever be loved and missed by her daughter Christina (Victor) and son Britt (Naomi). 8 grandchildren, Kyleigh, Colton, Kianah, Kaiden, Breezy, Isaac, Brooklyn and Mya. One great grandchild Ethan. Judy has 2 brothers Larry Trimmer (Donna) of Fla and Terry Trimmer (Tina) of York. Judy was deeply loved by her 3 sisters- in- law; Jenny Trimmer, Mary Kelley, Tracey Dripps and her lifelong friend Bonnie Mundry.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bob.
Honoring their Mothers wishes there will be a Celebration of Life service at 2 pm on May 25,2019 at her daughter Tinas home in North York. In lieu of flowers and cards please send donations (cash,food or help) to make a celebration of a lifetime for this beautiful woman inside and out. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019