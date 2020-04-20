|
Julia C. Anderson
York - Julia C. Anderson, 98, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Dallastown.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Anderson, Sr.
Julia was born in Hellam Township, PA on August 17, 1921, daughter of the late Stewart and Anetta (Backel) Shermeyer.
Julia graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1937. She was a seamstress at South Pine Nightwear and then York Dress Company. Julia was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church and the Pleasureville American Legion Post 799 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Robert Anderson, Jr.; two grandsons, Wade Anderson and his wife, Betsy and Rhett Anderson, all of York; and five great grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Josh, and Riley Anderson, and Scott Grimm. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Kreidler and Phyllis Goulden.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mount Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020