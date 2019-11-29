Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Julia C. Hall

Julia C. Hall Obituary
Julia C. Hall

York - Julia C. Hall, 54, entered into rest on November 24, 2019. Born on October 18, 1965, she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Paris (Alexander) Hall.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Tykeya Hall; companion, Joe Weaver; a host of brothers and sisters; two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street. A viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
