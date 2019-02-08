|
|
Julia Deller
York - Julia Cecelia Deller passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in York, PA. She was 94 years old. Julia was born in Dallastown on May 17, 1924 to the late Oscar A. and Vertie E. (Sauerwald) Deller. In 2014, she moved to York because of health issues. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dallastown, and was a member of the Pacesetters senior group at the parish, where she enjoyed many local and international trips.
After a 43 year career as an administrative assistant with York International, Julia retired in 1986. She later became a member of the Golden Agers of Dallastown and AARP National.
Julia is the last family member of her generation, and will be missed by her many nephews, nieces and cousins, as well as many other loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her 5 siblings: George, Lewis, Frederick, Marie and Donald.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Julia's life with be held on Saturday, February 9th at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church; 251 E. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Saturday morning at the Church from 10am until the start of the Mass. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in Julia's name may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the above address.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019