Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 S George St
York, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 S George St,
York, PA
Julia Ramos


1942 - 2020
Julia Ramos Obituary
Julia Ramos

York - Julia (Nani) Ramos, 78, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at RestHaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-York surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Victor Ramos.

Born in Anasco, Puerto Rico on February 11, 1942, Julia was the daughter of the late Ventura and Isabel (Mercado) Rivera. She was a member of Saint Mary's Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 309 S George St, York with the Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Visitations will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W Market St, York and one hour prior to Mass at church. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

In addition to her husband of 62 years, Mrs. Ramos is survived by three daughters, Neida Lau and husband, Todd of York, C. Judy Ginter and husband, Albert of Abbottstown, and Amy L. Jennings and husband, Matt of Hanover; six grandchildren, Melissa, Anthony, Meghan, Juliana, Brandon and Isabella; six great grandchildren; one brother, Luis Rivera of Puerto Rico and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Milagros Mercado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Resthaven-York for the wonderful care and attention given to their mother.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
