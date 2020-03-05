|
Juliann E. Salamon
Stewartstown - Juliann E. (Lucina) Salamon, 85, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Services for Mrs. Salamon are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on June 2, 1934 in Woodbridge, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Loss) Lucina. Juliann was a school nurse for 36 years with the Hartford County Public Schools until her retirement in 1997.
Juliann was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed making everyone happy around her.
Mrs. Salamon is survived by three sons, Keith Salamon and his wife, Lori Samples of White Hall, MD, Scott Salamon and his wife, Madelyn Smith of York and Bruce Salamon of York; two daughters, Donna Schmidt and her husband, Alfred of Stewartstown and Dianne Dell of Lewes, DE; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Stephen Lucina and his wife, Dottie of New Jersey; two sisters, Helen Hacker of New Jersey and Mary Anne Koijsa and her husband, Charles of New Jersey.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020