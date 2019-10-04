|
Julie L. Millar
York - Julie L. (Bosley) Millar, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Carolyn's House Hospice.
A viewing will be held from 3-6:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York.
Born on January 23, 1962 in York, a daughter of Rosanne M. (Harvison) her husband Paul W. Hedrick of Dover and Daniel E. Bosley of Dover, she had worked at WellSpan Pharmacy in Gettysburg for the past 10 years. Julie was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and loved spending time at the casino, on the beach, cruising, camping and a sitting around a campfire with her family and friends. She was an avid Bon Jovi and Green Bay Packers fan and always enjoyed having a meal at home or a restaurant with her family. Known as the matriarch of her family, Julie will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by a daughter, Tiffany M. and husband Avery Shetzler of Dover; a brother, Brandon P. and wife Erin Hedrick of Dover; a nephew, Ethan Hedrick; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her grand furbabies, Riggs, Gracie and Shadow. She was preceded in death by a sister, LuAnne Bosley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019