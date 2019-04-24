|
|
Julio "Chino" Cintron, Jr.
York - Julio "Chino" Cintron, Jr., age 45, of York, died peacefully, Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Rio Piedras, PR on January 3, 1974 he was the son of Julio Cintron and Irma (Maria) Molina.
Chino performed upholstery for Clinton Industries of York. He loved listening to salsa music, fixing cars, and spending time with his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and nieces and nephews, Chino is survived by his brothers Alex, Danny, Damian, Edgardo, and Jesus Emanuel Cintron and his sister Jeselle Cintron. He was preceded in death by his brother Wilbeny "Willow" Cintron.
A service to celebrate Chino's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery, North York. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chino's memory may be made to the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403, to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019