June A. Miller
Hellam - Hellam — June Miller passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home after a courageous three and half year battle with cancer.
Born in 1957 in Lancaster, PA, June was a compassionate and highly-regarded nurse for almost thirty years. She touched the lives of many of her patients through the years, going above and beyond the clinical setting. June was a lifelong learner, and earned an associate's degree in nursing from the Thompson Institute in Harrisburg, PA.
June loved the outdoors, especially in the spring and summer. She played tennis and walked on the rail trail regularly. She always looked forward to warmer weather, mainly because that was the best time to play tennis and mow her grass. Anyone who knew June well, knew how serious she was about keeping her grass nice. She helped a lot of people inside and outside of the doctor's office, delivering groceries, lending an ear, or helping patients with an errand; however, most of all she was a loving wife and mother. She loved her family more than anything next to God.
Two of June's greatest attributes were her love and kindness that she modeled for those around her. She was always a text or a phone call away from her family and friends. If someone needed her, she would drop what she was doing and rush to lend a helping hand. Those are the loving, everlasting memories of June that will live in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Per her wishes, there will be no public funeral service for June.
June is survived by her husband, Warren, her sons Jonathan and Joshua, and her future daughter in law, Kristi Lewis.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019