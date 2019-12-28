|
|
June A. Rowles
Springettsbury Twp. - June Alleene Rowles, age 95, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at UPMC Memorial. She was the wife of the late Phillip Allen Rowles.
Born on December 9, 1924 in Knox Township, Clearfield County, a daughter of the late Jesse and Harriet (Pitchford) Stiles, she had worked for Hartz Mountain Pet Products, and prior to that at a cigar factory. She also sold insurance for the Grange, and served as secretary and auditor for Knox Township. Before moving to York she has served as the organist for Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport where she also was a ladies Sunday School Teacher. She also sang and played various instruments in the traveling Gospel music group, Musical Witnesses.
Mrs. Rowles is survived by two daughters, Denise A. Herring, and her husband Roger, of York, and Shirley J. Templeton, and her husband Leonard, of York; a son, Hiram L. Rowles, and his wife Bonnie, of Red Lion; a daughter-in-law, Anna Jane Rowles Hoover of Clearfield; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, who was killed in the Vietnam War, Allen D. Rowles; a daughter, Judy A. Dotts; three sisters, Gladys Coldwell Smith, Geraldine Hamilton, and Audrey Knepp; and three brothers, Llandareetis Stiles, Arthur Stiles, and Cecil Stiles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with The Rev. Robert H. Riedy, Pastor of Church of the Open Door, officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM.
An additional funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Road, New Millport, Clearfield County, with The Rev. Mike Knepp officiating. Viewing will be 12-12:30 PM. Burial will be in Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Road, New Millport, PA 16861.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019