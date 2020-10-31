June D. Quance
YORK - June (Davis) Quance, 92, died peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Country Meadows-Leader Heights. She was preceded by her husband of 69 years, Earl S. Quance.
Born October 1, 1928 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Robert and Violet Davis. She was a graduate of Johnson High School in North Andover, Mass as well as New England School of Art in Boston, Mass. Many people were blessed with her artistic talent.
June worked for Home Interiors & Gift for 20 years as an Executive Sales Manager earning quite a few awards and the respect of many.
A former Junior Troop Leader and Vice President of Penn Laurel Girl Scouts Council, June was a life member of Girls Scouts of America. A member of Asbury United Methodist Church, she was on the Staff Parish Committee, administrative council as well as a Stephens Minister.
June enjoyed volunteering for the Historical Society of York, a good laugh, a hat for every occasion and most of all being surrounded by family and friends.
June is survived by two sons, Darrell D. Quance of Hellam, Dustin A. Quance of York; one daughter, Kim Q. Smith of York; seven grandchildren, Amber, Mylea, Jason, Hannah, Amy, Andrea, and Jamison and one great granddaughters, Hayden.
Due to Covid-19, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403 or Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, 350 Hale Ave, Harrisburg, Pa 17104.
