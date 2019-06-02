|
June E. Kohr Powers
Lancaster - June E. Kohr Powers, 92, of Lancaster, formerly of York, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her sister's home with whom she resided with. Born in York on December 16, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Archie and Ruth (Kunkel) Kohr. She was the wife of the late Clarence "Doc" Powers.
She was educated in a one room school house in York and was a graduate of William Penn High School. June received her Bachelor's degree in teaching from Wilson College in Chambersburg. After leaving Wilson College, she decided to teach French at Moravian Seminary for girls for several years and then traveled to France for a year where she took classes at the Sorbonne. When she came home, she decided she would like to work with young children. She lovingly taught second grade in East Goshen, PA and York school district for 38 years.
Later in life she met and married her next-door neighbor, "Doc" Powers who had been her Principal in York.
June was a member of the York Retired Teacher's organization, PASR, YCPASR and the Delta Kappa Gamma club.
She is survived by her sisters, Faye Kohr Gemmill, Diane Kohr Schaeffer (Dale), Judy Kohr Kowalski (Mike); two brothers, James Kohr (Nancy), Randolph Kohr (Gwyn); nephews, Craig Gemmill, Doug Kohr (Eva), Mark Kohr (Sandy), Sheldon Kohr (Lisa), Brent Kohr (Lisa); nieces, Vicky Gemmill Jenkins wife of the late Tom Jenkins, Heather Jenkins Kroeck wife of Jeremy, Jessica Jenkins Molinero wife of John, Linda Quigley, JoAnn Zarembla (Tom); beloved great nieces and nephews, Jordan Kroeck, Derek Kroeck, Naya Molinero, Kai Molinero, Soren Molinero, Trey Molinero, Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Christine Davidson Kohr and many more great nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Ronald, Jeffrey, Bradley, Dwight, Spurgeon Kohr, her sister, Janet Egnatovich and nephew, Larry Kohr.
Funeral Services for June will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd, Lancaster, PA. Interment will take place in Greenmount Cemetery, York, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday. Flowers will be received, or if desired contributions in June's memory may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019