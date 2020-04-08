|
June Elizabeth Frick
York - June Elizabeth Frick, 83, the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Heinly) Frick and Dr. John H. Frick, Jr., passed away at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab Center on April 7, 2020.
June was born and raised in York. She graduated in 1954 from William Penn Senior High School and received her associate degree from York Junior College.
Soon after, she joined the local office of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner, & Smith beginning what would become a very long and varied career. In the late 1950's, June transferred to the firm's San Francisco main office. While at the San Francisco office, she became a registered representative to head up a program for small investors and moved on from there to work for the Institutional Stock Loan Department representing the firm on the West Coast. After almost three decades in San Francisco, she returned to York and continued to work for Merrill Lynch until her retirement.
June loved her years in San Francisco and the Bay Area where she made many life-long friends and took full advantage of the variety and uniqueness of life in the City. She resided on Russian Hill and was a dedicated sailor, actively crewing on friends' boats and enjoying years of sailing on San Francisco Bay.
When she returned to York and her family home, she enjoyed gardening, birding, antique fairs, auctions, going to market and seeing old friends. She served on the Springettbury Township Historic Preservation Committee.
June was a kind, generous and caring friend. She was a strong and strong-minded woman of real character. She loved her family most of all.
June is survived by her brother, Charles H. and his wife, Suzanne Frick of Union, KY; nephew, Christopher and his wife, Julie Frick of Cincinnati, OH; niece, Laura Neeley of Union, KY; grand nephews, Jacob and Aaron Frick of Cincinnati, OH and Charles and Chase Neeley of California; grand niece, Kaitlin Neeley of Union, KY; and adopted sister, Michele Thomas of Monterey, CA.
A private graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Her long journey is over…..she is at peace.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County History Center, 250 East Market Street, York, PA 17403 or to .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
