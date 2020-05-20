|
June L. (Huson) Flaharty
Airville - June L. (Huson) Flaharty, 91 of Airville, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 15 at the Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Reid L. Flaharty. The couple was married for more than 70 years, until his passing in 2016.
Mrs. Flaharty was born in Dallastown on June 24, 1928 and was the only daughter of the late Samuel E. and Ada Marie (Workinger) Huson.
June was a graduate of Dallastown High School. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm and took on all of the many responsibilities a farming wife has. One of her favorite jobs on the farm was raking hay. Something she would do all day long. She also enjoyed canning and freezing produce for the winter. She was an accomplished quilter and would sit for hours on end cutting patches. June was a longtime member of Guinston Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She will be missed by her family and those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her 5 children: Brenda Miller and her husband Donald, Ralene Miller and her husband Jim, Michael Flaharty and his wife Sharon, John Flaharty and his wife Judy and Donna Wilt; as well as 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service to celebrate June's life will be held 11:30 AM on Friday, May 22 at Guinston Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel Moore officiating.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
