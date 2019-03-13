|
|
June L. Young
York - JUNE L. YOUNG nee; RUPP, 83 of York passed into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June, 27 1935 In Columbia PA and was the daughter of the late Mervin and Charlotte Rupp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Mervin and sister Sue both of Columbia.
She is survived by her husband of 59 1/2 years Robert R. Young of York, daughter Cindy Procopio (Joe) New Freedom, Barb Kroner (Roy) of Shrewsbury, Steve Young (Garth Brady) of New Freedom and Elaine Dawson (Chris) of Charlotte NC and seven Grand Children Lars, Bryan, Kevin, Brendon, Katy, Madison and Elizabeth and a brother Gary of Columbia.
June was truly an amazing wife, mother and friend to everyone she met. He had a kind and gentle soul, wisdom, compassion and wit. She was an amazing optimist who saw only the good in the world. Though saddled by Alzheimer's for the past 6 years, she never lost her glow, passion and kindness. Choosing home care, her husband Robert was an amazing and dedicated caregiver until her radiant passage.
The family will celebrate her life by receiving guests from 10-12 on Saturday, March 16 followed by a funeral mass at noon, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church (Main Church on hill), 815 Constitution Ave, New Freedom PA, 17349. In Lieu of Flowers contributions may be made in June's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019