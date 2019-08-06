|
|
June M. Fink
York - June Marie (Beam) Fink, 92, of York, passed away at 11:17 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. Fink who passed away on March 21, 2009.
Mrs. Fink was born April 3, 1927 in East Manchester Township, and was the daughter of the late Elene (Aughenbaugh) McConkey and the late Russell Beam.
She was employed by Georgia Pacific in Mount Wolf for over 35 years before her retirement in 1987. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Alert Fire Company in Emigsville, Manchester Lioness, and Otterbein United Methodist Church in Emigsville where she was very active.
Mrs. Fink is survived by her daughters, Leanne Dacheux and her husband Jay of York, Lucinda Van Laeys and her husband, Jim of York; her son, Tom Fink and his wife Linda of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; great grandchildren, and her brother, James McConkey of York.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be her pastor, Reverend Richard Bowers.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3225 North George Street, Emigsville, PA. 17318.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019