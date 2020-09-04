June M. YeagerYork - June M. (Altland) Yeager, 93, entered into rest on Thursday September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was the wife of the late Gordon E. Yeager.She was born April 18, 1927 in York, PA, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Martin) Altland.June was a graduate of West York High School and Thompson Business School. She worked in the office at Schmidt Alt Paper Co. June and her husband Gordon later owned and operated the Western Auto Store in Dillsburg, PA from 1972-1985. Later she worked as a sales clerk at the BonTon for 20 years.June was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and its Sunshine Workers Group. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and a lifetime Washington Redskin fan holding season tickets for 33 years.A visitation will be 6-8 pm Sunday September 6, 2020 and 9-10 am Monday September 7, 2020 with a service to follow 10 am at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York, PA with her pastor the Pastor Katrina Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf's Church Cemetery, York, PA.June is survived by a son Bradley E. Yeager of York, PA a daughter Susan E. Castagna of Lancaster, PA, six grandchildren including Louis, Andrew, Jack and Julia Castagna, Michael, Jacqueline, sister Nancy Edwards, and a brother Joseph Altland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 N. Adams St. York, PA 17404.