|
|
June Phyllis (Fix) Lauer
YORK - YORK - June Phyllis (Fix) Lauer, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born February 20, 1929, in York, PA, to Ruth Anna (Berger) Fix and R. Eugene Fix, she graduated from William Penn Sr. High, class of 1946.
She is survived by her loving family: husband of 57 years, Richard S. Lauer; daughters, Julie (Mike) Osborn of Broken Arrow, OK; Amy (Russ) Ford of York; and Anne (John) Bogden of York, as well as four grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) York of Broken Arrow, OK, Ben (Tesse) Osborn of Tulsa, OK, Samantha (Jay) Katz of York, and Alex Bogden of Philadelphia, and five great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Piper York, Tatum Osborn, and Maxwell and Nicholas Katz. June is also survived by her brother Gerald Fix, sister-in-law Jessie Fix, and her nieces and nephews, who were an important part of her life. She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie Lauer, her brothers George, Woodrow, Robert and Wayne Fix, and her sister Luella Lehman Wilt.
During her working years, June was an executive secretary in York, Michigan and Texas. In retirement, she volunteered with the York Soup Kitchen, the York Area Agency on Aging Friendly Visitor's Program, and at Normandie Ridge. Her many hobbies included working at her computer, sewing, knitting, Scrabble competitions with her niece, puzzles, cryptograms, and reading. She loved talking and laughing with people, but for all the times her sense of humor embarrassed her daughters and Dick (and there were many), she apologizes!!
June considered her family to be her greatest blessing, with a love that extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was never happier than when spending time with the family, whether on a daily basis or on the many family vacations to the Outer Banks and Disney World. She also considered herself lucky to have traveled and visited many places —Mexico, Canada, England, Scotland, Grand Caymans, Netherlands, Paris, Portugal, Spain, Panama, France, and Australia.
A memorial honoring June's life will be held at the discretion of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care or Yorkshire United Methodist Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019