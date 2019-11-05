|
|
June Reynolds Hummel
Leesburg, FL - June Reynolds Hummel died suddenly, but peacefully, on October 18, 2019 at her home in Central Florida. Born on December 14, 1938 in Yonkers, New York, June graduated from Charles E. Gorton High School in 1956 and Endicott Junior College in 1958.
She married Thomas Hummel in 1972 and moved to York, PA where they lived until retiring to Royal Highlands in Leesburg, Florida in 2001. They lived happily in their new community in central Florida where she was very active in bridge groups, kitchen band and the Royal Highlands Chorus. Tom predeceased her in 2015.
She is survived by her dear daughters, Debra Kurucz (Jim Mack) and Jonna Kurucz (Rich Wada). Deb and Jonna spent many weekends in Florida helping June prepare for her recent move into a retirement community. June was also supported and loved by her sister Lorna Jacobs (Barry) who survive as do their two sons. She is also survived by stepsons Matt and Paul Hummel.
Her 6 grandchildren and great-grandson brought her much joy. She was also a devoted fan of all of her daughters' and grandchildren's sports teams and was well loved in the stands at the many events she attended. She was a longtime volunteer and served as the Officials Secretary for the York Aquatic Club for many years.
Her burial will be private and the family will communicate plans for a celebration of June's life in the near future.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019