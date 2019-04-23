Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
29 South George Street
York, PA

Visitation
Following Services
Christ Lutheran Church
29 South George Street
York, PA

Manchester Twp - June T. Dusman, age 89, of Manchester Township, York, died at 3:40AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at SpirTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Harry S. Dusman.

Born June 16, 1924 in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edgar and Helen (Mason) Tracy, she was a Registered Nurse and had retired as Head Nurse of the Medical Department of York Borg Warner. She was a long time member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Dusman is survived by two daughters, M. Elizabeth Dusman of York, and Barbara A. Sipe, and her husband Stephen, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; three grandchildren, Karen Sipe, Andrea Varnai, and Michael Sipe; and two great grandchildren, Kyla Varnai and Arik Varnai. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Bureau; and a brother, Clifford Tracy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. Private burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
