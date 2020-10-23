Junie Mae Jones
Shrewsbury - Junie Mae Jones, fondly known as "Ge", passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving children on October 20, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Marfrance, WV, daughter to the late John and Katherine (Manns) Thornton.
She was preceded in death by husband, Norman Jones, and sister, Betty McBride. She leaves behind a devoted son, Joe Jefferies of New Freedom, PA, two loving daughters, Cathy Stine of The Villages, FL, and Laura White of Glen Rock, PA, as well as grandchildren, Jeremy Jefferies of New Park, PA, Julia Jefferies of New Freedom, PA, Kelsey Palmer of Glen Rock, PA and Bryce Palmer of Lansing, MI. Junie is survived by brothers, Roger Dale Thornton and Ronnie Thornton as well as a sister, Elonya Terry of WV.
Ge was always thinking of others first - to know her was to love her. She has touched countless people and was best known for her huge heart. She was always happiest helping and serving others. Family was especially important to her; the legacy that Ge leaves behind is the family that she created with her love and deep faith in Christ. She was a member of Mason Dixon Baptist Church.
Graveside services are open to the public and will be at the New Freedom Cemetery on October 26, 2020 at 3:30PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the York County SPCA at ycspca.org
