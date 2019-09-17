Services
Junior L. Shoff


1948 - 2019
Junior L. Shoff Obituary
Junior L. Shoff

York - Junior L. Shoff, of York, entered into rest, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 71. He was the husband of the late Barbara K. (Sprouse) Shoff, who entered into rest December, 2011.

Junior was born in Chanceford Township on August 18, 1948 and was the son of the late Samuel L. and Mary R. (Smith) Shoff. He graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1966. He was employed at the Garden Center in Red Lion, where he did landscaping. He enjoyed reading, playing on his computer, flowers and fountains.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary L. Shoff-Scott and her husband Dawann of York and a grandson, Nideem D. Shoff of York, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Shoff and a sister, Anna Marie Haugh.

Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience to the family at Shoff's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
