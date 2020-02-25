|
Junior L. Spahr
York - Junior L. Spahr, 93, entered into rest at 8:35 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home at Sprenkle Drive in York. He was the husband of the late Anna Marie (Abel) Spahr.
Born November 13, 1926 in North York, Junior was the son of the late Melvin D. and Mary A. (Hamme) Spahr.
Junior served in the U.S. Army with the 32nd Signal Company during World War II.
He retired from Nabisco in Chicago, IL following 43 years of service.
Junior was a member of Mount Zion U.C.C., York and was a former member of Hayshire U.C.C., York. He was also a member of Post 8951, York where he was a past commander; American Legion Post 799, Pleasureville; AARP; and the National Rifle Association. He was a past member of the York County Veterans Honor Guard, with which he was proud to have served, honoring over four thousand fellow veterans at their funerals.
Junior is survived by his daughter-in-law, Patricia Abel Brenneman of York; a grandson, Daniel Abel and wife, Sheri of Mechanicsburg; two great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Kenneth E. Abel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Junior's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Danielle Neff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 712, Mount Wolf, PA 17347-0712.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020