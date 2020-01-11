|
|
Junior T. "J.T." Bittle
Junior T. "J.T." Bittle, 95, formerly of Littlestown, died Thurs, Jan 9, 2020 at Utz Terrace, Hanover. He was the widower of Gloria J. Bittle who died May 3, 2015. Born Sept 22, 1924 in Mt. Pleasant Twp, J.T. was the son of the late Roy T. & Golda S. (Foulk) Bittle. He served in the Navy during WWII and was a machinist for the U.S. Navy.
J.T. is survived by his 6 children, 2 sons: James Bittle & Gail of Oxford, MD; Eugene Bittle & wife, Sonia, of York; 4 daughters: Linda Bittle, Lana Bittle & Lois Bittle, all of Hanover and Lisa Schmidt & David of Spring Grove; his 6 grandchildren: Corey Bittle & Heidi of Littlestown; Jennifer Brown & Jeff of Shippensburg; Devaughn Bittle & Katie of Middletown, MD; Whitney Wood & Dustin of Frederick; Matthew Schmidt & Meghan of Elizabethtown; Jonathan Schmidt of Codorus and 12 great grandchildren: Kamryn, Brody & Grady Bittle; Alyssa, Addison & Lucas Brown; Ainsley & Olivia Bittle , Jaxson & Charlye Wood and Aaron & Ava Schmidt. J.T. was predeceased by his 2 sisters, Shirley Bittle and Doris Snyder. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Littlestown; a life member and past commander of Littlestown V.F.W. Post 6954; a member of Hanover BPOE #763; a life member of Littlestown American Legion and Alpha Fire Co.; a member of Littlestown FOE and NARFE and Loyal Order of Cooties. J.T. enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, traveling, spending time with his family and attending veteran's meetings.
Funeral Service is Tues, Jan 14, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Nancy Werner officiating. Visitation will be Monday 2 - 4 P.M. and 6 - 8 P.M. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery with Littlestown Allied Veterans Council conducting military honors. Contributions in Junior's name may be sent to his church @ 330 White Hall Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020