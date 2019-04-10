|
Justa M. Melenez
York - Justa Melendez, 79 of York, passed away at the WellSpan York Hospital on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Mrs. Melendez was born on May 14, 1939 in Manati, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of Rufino and Maria (Maisonet) Melendez.
Justa was a seamstress and worked in shoe and clothing manufacturing. She attended the First Spanish Assembly of God in York. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and doing word searches. Justa will be remembered as the neighborhood "mom", always caring and looking out for those in need. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Evelyn Cartagena, Yogi Mena, Midna Mena and Noel Cintron; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her four brothers and three sisters; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings.
A funeral service to honor Justa's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 13 at the First Spanish Assembly of God, 240 S. Queen St., York, PA 17403. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday and will begin at 9:00 AM until the start of the service. Entombment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
For those wishing, contributions in memory of Justa may be made to the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313 to help the family with their unexpected needs at this mournful time.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
