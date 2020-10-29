Justin E. Sinclair



Loganville -



Justin E Sinclair, 53, of Loganville Pa died October 25,2020. He was diagnosed two days prior with an untreatable cancer. He leaves behind his wife Teri and their son Coty. Preceded in death by his father Arthur, he also leaves behind his beloved mother Janice, brother Joseph, brother Jeffrey and his wife Julie, sister Janey and husband Jay Lohrman. He leaves behind a large family and many friends who will miss his sense of humor. He was employed by Gichner Shelter Systems. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and motorcyclist. He was a member of the YCHDOA, NRA, Republican Party and Trump supporter. In lieu of flowers, please support the 2020 Toy Run by going to the YCHDOA website.









