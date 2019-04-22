Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Justin M. Warner


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin M. Warner Obituary
Justin M. Warner

RED LION - Justin M. Warner, 35, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence in Red Lion Borough.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Steven Schmuck of Red Lion Bible Church. Viewings will be held from 6-8PM, Wednesday and from 9-10AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Born March 29, 1984 in York, he was a son of Myron L. and Jill L. (Stoner) Warner of Red Lion.

For the past 18 years he has been employed with Security Fence and was currently working for them as a truck driver.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed raising/racing pigeons and breeding goats when he was younger.

In addition to his parents, Justin is also survived by his son, Jax M. Warner; one brother, Zachary J. Warner; two sisters, Kara E. Warner (Jamail) and Lindsey N. Warner (Travis) and a niece and nephews.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
