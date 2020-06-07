Justin Michael Smith
Stewartstown - Justin Michael Smith, 31, Stewartstown, passed away on June 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Towson, MD. Born Feb. 25, 1989 in Somerset, beloved son of Jeffery P. and Teresa A. (Enos) Smith of Berlin. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother Mary E. Enos and paternal grandfather Paul E. Smith. Survived by parents; sister Kayla L. Smith and boyfriend, Lance Richards, Somerset; Justin's girlfriend Rochelle "Shelly" Gossman, Stewartstown; maternal grandfather Clifford W. Enos, Sr., Somerset; and paternal grandmother Dorothy J. Smith, Berlin. Justin was a 2007 graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School where he played football and wrestled, and he was a member of the Berlin Boy Scout Troop 135. He was a Chef at the Greene Turtle, Hunt Valley, MD. Justin was an Infanterist recruit in the Royal Bavarian 10, Infanterie Regiment, Reenacted. Justin had an extraordinary artistic talent, enjoyed drawing and was very creative. He loved sports, Notre Dame football, and his four-legged friends, Panda and Angel. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. (Not Coronavirus Related.) A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Angelo Patti officiating. Committal Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Glencoe. Arrangements entrusted to Deaner Funeral Home, Berlin. Condolences to the family may be offered at DeanerFuneralsAndCremations.com. "For God so loved the word that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life."
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.