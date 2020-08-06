1/1
Justine E. Hake
Justine E. Hake

Dover - Justine E. Hake, 76, entered into rest at 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Leroy D. Hake. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage on April 27, 2020.

Born September 9, 1943 in York, Justine was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary E. (Wolf) Travis.

She graduated from Central York High School in 1961 and had 39 years of service in the Department of General Services for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania where she worked as a secretary.

Justine was a member of St. David's Evangelical Congregational Church in Dover. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Union and Hose Fire Co. #1 in Dover and The Red Hat Society.

In addition to her husband, Justine is survived by a son, Donald Hake of Dover; a grandson, Tucker Hake of Dover; and a brother, Daniel Travis of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two step-sisters, Betty J. Snyder and Mary Ella DeCotis; and a step-brother, Maurice Wolf.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Justine's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Dover Bethany Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. N. Patrick Teaford. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
