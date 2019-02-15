|
Justine Fry
York - Justine B. "Teenie" Fry, age 94, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven's Gate on February 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Benton D. Fry in 2012. She was born in West York, January 29, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Emmons B. and Anna E. (Moos) Brenneman. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Creda Kibbe and Gladys Furry.
She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1943. Following graduation she worked at York Corporation as a secretary. After her marriage to Ben on October 17, 1947, she was a homemaker raising their two children and assisting Ben with his business- Fry Jeweler's in York.
Teenie was an avid golfer and member of the Hanover Country Club. She and Ben traveled to many East Coast golf courses playing together. One of her favorite annual golf trips was with girlfriends to Pinehurst. She also enjoyed playing bridge, painting, crafting, baking and entertaining her many friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved being surrounded by family and friends. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on West St. in York.
She is survived by her son David B. Fry and his wife Jan of Dover, a daughter, Ann E. Hood of Lancaster, former daughter-in-law Nancy Bodell, and life-long friends Theola Berger and Charlotte Lease. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Sara (Fry) Seier and husband Justin, Laura (Fry) Chase and husband Rob, Justine (Strausser) Kiehl and husband Jeremy, Andy Hood, Ben Hood, and step-grandson, Brian Dries and wife Nikki. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; Carlyn and Clara Seier and Emily, Colton and Campbell Chase.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 N West Street, York PA on February 23, 2019 at 1100 with a light lunch to follow.
The John W Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt Rose is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: York County Jr. Golf Association, YCJGA, PO Box 15, Spring Grove, PA, 17362.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at County Meadows, whom she dearly loved, and to Caring Hospice Services who provided much care and comfort.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019